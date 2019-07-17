Fulham in talks with Galatasaray over loan deal for Jean Michael Seri

Galatasaray have revealed they are in talks with Fulham over a loan deal for midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Seri arrived at Craven Cottage in a deal reported to be worth a club-record £25million last summer but failed to live up to his billing as the club were relegated after only one season in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international made 34 appearances for Fulham over the course of the campaign, having previously caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs during three years with Nice in Ligue 1.

However, he appears unlikely to turn out for Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship after Turkish champions Gala confirmed they had held discussions with the London club and Seri himself.

“Official negotiations with the footballer and Fulham FC have started for the temporary transfer of professional footballer Jean Michael Seri to our club,” read a statement.

Ryan Babel has already moved to Galatasaray following the expiry of his Fulham contract.