Fulham's Hangeland released from hospital

Centre-back Hangeland was substituted early in the first half at Craven Cottage after a clash of heads with team-mate Kieran Richardson left him with blurred vision.

The 32-year-old was subsequently taken to hospital, but Fulham confirmed on Sunday that he was allowed to go home a few hours later.

However, it remains unclear as to whether Hangeland will be fit to take part in Norway's international friendly against Czech Republic on Wednesday.

A statement on the club's official website read: "He will be reviewed and monitored before a decision is made as to whether or not he meets up with the Norway national team in the coming week."

Fulham manager Felix Magath said after Saturday's loss to the Premier League leaders that he hopes to have Hangeland back as quickly as possible.

"He is the heart of the team... he is a very important player for us," said the German.

Fulham remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety, having not won in their last eight top-flight outings.