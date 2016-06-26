Fury gets in the spirit with England fans in Nice

He may have been forced to withdraw from his title rematch with Wladimir Klitschko following an ankle injury, but world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury clearly remains in high spirits.

The WBA, WBO and IBO title holder is in Nice for England's clash with Iceland at Euro 2016 and was seemingly in a generous mood, purchasing 200 Jagerbombs for delighted England fans at a local bar.

It was clearly an expensive round for Fury, who provided photographic evidence of his generosity on his Twitter account.

This is how much I love my fans, euro 2016, 200 jäger bombs, for the the fans, June 26, 2016

His act of kindness made for a jubilant atmosphere at the establishment in question, with the fans surrounding him very much up for a party.

Tyson Fury in Nice, buying 300 jäger bombs for English fans. June 26, 2016

Fury was clearly enjoying some light relief, ignoring allegations of doping made against him in the Sunday Mirror earlier in the day, which had forced his promoters to issue a statement denying any wrongdoing and insisting they were "baffled" by the claims.

Whether Fury and the England fans will be in a celebratory mood at full-time on Monday, or will they be drowning their sorrows after a shock defeat, remains to be seen.