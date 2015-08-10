Future to be decided at end of pre-season - Odegaard

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard said he will make a decision on his future after the club's pre-season campaign.

Odegaard, 16, has been linked with a loan move away from Real in order to gain first-team experience.

The Norway international made his La Liga debut last season, though he spent most of the 2014-15 campaign playing for Real Castilla - the club's reserve team.

Asked about his future following Sunday's goalless friendly draw against Valerenga, Odegaard said: "First we have to come to the end of the pre-season and then we'll see. I'm very happy in Madrid and that is all I can say at the moment.

"I do not have any specific goals for next season but I want to improve my football, it's as simple as that.

"I've learned a lot every day, from the players in the matches, I've been training well and I feel good.

"It's always difficult, but I'm only 16, I'm handling things as I can and I have many years to develop as a footballer. I don't have to be in any hurry and I can play without any pressure or stress."

Real kick-off their La Liga season at Sporting Gijon on August 23.