Futures settled? - Mbappe, Lemar and Sidibe all feature as Monaco unveil new kit

Speculation has raged over the futures of Monaco trio Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Djibril Sidibe, but the trio all featured as the Ligue 1 champions unveiled their new kit on Friday.

Leonardo Jardim's side sensationally ended Paris Saint-Germain's dominance of the French top flight and took Europe by storm in reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Their stunning season has predictably led to much of Monaco's squad being targeted by Premier League clubs and others from across the continent, with Bernando Silva joining Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko expected to sign for Chelsea.

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid and Arsenal, who are also keen on Lemar and Sidibe, the latter also reportedly the subject of interest from City.

But Monaco appear to be confident of all three staying at the Stade Louis II, with Mbappe front and centre and Lemar and Sidibe also prominent in the animated image that revealed the club's new kit.

Perhaps this is a sign that Madrid and Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere.