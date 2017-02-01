Gabbiadini reveals Pelle's role in Southampton switch
Ahead of his move to Southampton, Manolo Gabbiadini spoke to Graziano Pelle about the Premier League club.
Manolo Gabbiadini took advice from former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle before swapping Napoli for the Premier League on transfer deadline day.
The Italy striker signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary's Stadium after arriving for a reported club-record fee of £17million.
And Gabbiadini says conversations with international colleague Pelle, who left for China in July after two years at the club, played a significant part in his decision to join Southampton.
Explaining his reasons for choosing the Saints, the 25-year-old said: "The great determination that Southampton had to purchase me from day one, and all the things that Graziano Pelle, who was my former team-mate in the national team, told me about Southampton.
"I spoke a lot of times with him in the national team and he suggested to me that it was a place to absolutely come and he's happy for me now that I have made this decision."
Glad to be here, delighted to join . I will give my best! Come on ! January 31, 2017
Gabbiadini scored 25 goals in 79 appearances for Napoli.
