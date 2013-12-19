Gabbidon praises Crystal Palace strike pair

The front two have scored four goals in the last three Premier League matches as Palace moved off the bottom of the table.

Chamakh scored in all three games with Jerome only contributing one, but Gabbidon was quick to commend both men for raising their game.

"It's been a partnership," he told the club's official website. "Cam (Jerome), he came into the team and has kind of helped him (Chamakh). I think they complement each other quite well.

"Chamakh is someone who does like to come and drop off, a bit more than (being) the main striker. He works ever so hard for the team.

"It's nice to see him now picking up a few goals. I think his performance, his work-rate, have deserved that.

"I think the difference maybe that now he is getting into a few more positions which is allowing him to score goals.

"That's probably changed with the new manager coming in now. So hopefully he can continue to do that for us."

Back-to-back wins over West Ham and Cardiff City saw Pulis' side climb up the table and leave them just a point from safety.