Gabriel Jesus: Barcelona move would be a dream

Amid reported interest from Barcelona, Palmeiras forward Gabriel Jesus confessed playing for the Catalan giants would be a dream.

Gabriel Jesus was named Newcomer of the Year following the conclusion of the 2015 Campeonato Brasileiro and has drawn interest from the likes of Barca, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Following reports of a €19million offer from the reigning Liga champions, Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos denied any bids had been made for the 19-year-old at the weekend.

Mattos added his understanding was that Gabriel Jesus wanted to remain at Allianz Parque, but the forward has fuelled talk of a move by admitting a desire to play for Barca.

"To go to Barcelona would be a dream. I am aware of my conditions, I know what my potential is and what I can give," Gabriel Jesus told Sport.

"I am working really hard. I push myself to the limit to do what I most like doing, which is playing football. I'm really enjoying myself.

"I have the best family and I receive the best guidance. I really trust in them, they've always advised me throughout my life, but it's me who takes the decisions."

Gabriel Jesus is expected to play alongside Barca forward Neymar for Brazil at the Rio Olympics.