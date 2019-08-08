Gabriel Jesus handed two-month international ban
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been banned from international football for two months by CONMEBOL over his conduct in the Copa America final.
Jesus scored Brazil’s second goal in a 3-1 victory over Peru at the Maracana last month but was later sent off for a second bookable offence.
Having received his marching orders, the forward remonstrated with Chilean referee Roberto Tobar before punching a dugout, pushing pitchside VAR equipment and retreating to the tunnel in tears.
The suspension rules Jesus, who has also been fined 30,000 US dollars (£24,700), out of Brazil’s friendly clashes with Colombia and Peru in September.
The 22-year-old has a week to lodge an appeal against the ruling.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi received a three-month ban and was fined 50,000 US dollars (£41,200) earlier this month for alleging his side had suffered “corruption” during the tournament, after he was sent off in the third-place play-off against Chile.
