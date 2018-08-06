Gabriel Jesus: Man City favourites to win back-to-back titles

Gabriel Jesus believes Manchester City are favourites to retain their Premier League crown after defeating Chelsea in the Community Shield.

City geared up for the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Chelsea thanks to Sergio Aguero's brace at Wembley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's record-breaking City won the title by 19 points ahead of neighbours Manchester United last season.

And Brazil star Jesus – who signed a new five-year contract – acknowledged City's favouritism to go back-to-back this term.

Well done guys, first game, first trophy of the season. Felicidades, Kun! #201 August 5, 2018

"[Manchester City] can be considered as favourites because we are the current champions," Jesus told reporters.

"But we can't just achieve this on the field, we have to focus on the season, the other teams have strengthened, it will be difficult for all teams.

"For us, it's logical that the teams that will come against us will play against the defending champions, they will want to win anyhow and they will be more motivated to beat us.

"We have to do what we did last season, and remember the good things we did and the things that unfortunately didn't work out, learn from it and make this season better than the previous."

City open their Premier League defence against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.