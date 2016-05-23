Gabriel, Lucas Lima unsure on Santos futures

Gabriel Barbosa is unsure whether he will return to Santos after the Copa America Centenario, with Lucas Lima's future at the club also unclear.

Gabriel has been heavily linked with a move to Europe, with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly taking an interest.

Last week, the 19-year-old striker's agent Wagner Ribeiro suggested his client could well be an option for PSG ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Having played his final Santos game before joining up with the Brazil squad – a 2-1 win over Coritiba – for the forthcoming Copa America, Gabriel admitted he does not know whether he will return to the Paulista club.

"It's difficult to say, I cannot confirm anything, but I'm very happy at Santos," he told Lance!

"It is always a privilege to play in the Vila [Belmiro] with the fans beside us.

"I'll get plenty of rest and go to the national team. If I go back or not, we will see more in the future."

Gabriel's Santos and Brazil team-mate Lucas Lima is also has doubts about his future after the tournament in the United States.

The midfielder turned down offers from China in January in favour of a future European move, with Real Madrid and Barcelona thought to be among his potential suitors.

"I do not know [if I have played my last Santos match]. It could be yes, it could be no. I personally do not feel that it was my last game in my heart, but you cannot guarantee anything," he told Globo Esporte.

"There is [a possibility of negotiations]. The window will open and a lot can happen. I have a great affection for Santos and we'll see what happens.

"Everyone is watching, more so for the national team. I know that the Copa America is also important for me because of this – it is an added incentive for me to stand out."