Gabriel Martinelli picks out Arsenal's 'best quality' as Gunners continue push for title
The Brazilian forward has been one of his side's most important players this season, scoring five Premier League goals so far
Arsenal (opens in new tab) forward Gabriel Martinelli has highlighted what he feels is the Gunners' strongest attribute as they continue their their Premier League title charge.
Mikel Arteta's side topped the league going into the World Cup break, having made a fine start to the campaign – winning 12 of their opening 14 games and suffering just one defeat.
Martinelli has played a starring role so far: the 21-year-old Brazilian – who featured for his country at Qatar 2022 – has been involved in seven league goals this term, scoring five and assisting two.
IN THE MAG: Top of the league with Mikel Arteta! Exclusive interview with Andrea Pirlo, plus every Premier League club analysed (opens in new tab)
But it's been a team effort – and, as he tells FourFourTwo in the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab), it's not all about what you do with the ball at your feet... He said:
"Our mentality is out best quality. We have a young team, but age is not everything and our mentality is amazing. We go into every game with the same mentality to win; everyone can see the team's spirit.
"You can see the way we love each other – the way we want to help each other on the pitch."
