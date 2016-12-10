Gabriel will only go on loan to a club on Inter's level, says agent

Gabriel Barbosa has endured a difficult start to life at Inter, but his agent insists he will not drop down a level on loan in search of playing time.

Brazil international Gabriel has only featured for 16 competitive minutes since Inter beat competition from Juventus to sign him from Santos for a reported €25 million in August.

The 20-year-old wants to establish himself as one of the leading players at San Siro, according to his representative Wagner Ribeiro, who says they will only consider a loan switch to a club of the same stature.

"I said he is not happy because he isn't. He wants to play. The problem is that so far he hasn't been evaluated, you can't do that in 16 minutes," Ribeiro told Globo Esporte.

"But a loan is bad. He'll be starting at Inter soon, just give him a chance.

"Gabriel is not like many players, who settle with the good salary they have. He wants to play, and if he doesn't, I know he will not be happy.

"He wants to be an idol, to play in the Champions League. If he leaves, it will be for a team that is the same size as Inter."

LaLiga side Las Palmas have been heavily linked with a temporary move for the young striker, while Santos coach Dorival Junior said on Friday he would be welcome back at the Vila Belmiro.

"One piece of advice I would give him is to come back to Santos, but I do not know if it's right or wrong advice," Dorival said.

"It would be important if he remains [at Inter]. If he does not, he would be most welcome here."