Gala coach confirms Van Persie interest

Galatasaray head coach Hamza Hamzaoglu has publicised his interest in bringing Manchester United striker Robin van Persie to Turkey.

Van Persie's future at Old Trafford is unclear, with manager Louis van Gaal thought to be willing to offload his fellow Dutchman in order to make space for a new striker.

Italian champions Juventus and fellow Serie A side Lazio have both been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man, who managed 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term.

Galatasaray have also been mooted as a possible option, and Hamzaoglu - who led Gala to the Turkish Super Lig title last season - would be keen on a deal so long as the move is financially viable.

"We want to sign players who will both improve the squad and excite our fans," he told Fanatik.

"No manager would be able to say no to Van Persie. However, we cannot spend beyond our means. We hope to come to an agreement with him."