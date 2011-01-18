Galadima keen to replace banned Adamu

Galadima, the former chairman of the Nigerian Football Association (NFA), has offered himself as a candidate for a seat on FIFA's most powerful body amid the continuing fallout from the cash-for-votes World Cup bidding scandal in October.

His name will only go foward if Adamu does not overturn the three-year suspension imposed on him by FIFA's Ethics Committee in the wake of the Sunday Times revelations.

Two of Africa's four seats on the FIFA cabinet come up for election at the CAF congress in Khartoum on February 23, including that of Adamu, accused of offering to sell his vote to undercover reporters for $800,000.

The other seat is that of Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, who is standing for re-election.

Also bidding for a place on the board are Danny Jordaan of South Africa, who was the chief organiser of last year's World Cup, and former African Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia. Mohamed Raouraoua of Algeria and Suketu Patel from the Seychelles are also candidates.

Reynald Temarii of Tahiti, suspeneded at the same time as Adamu for his alleged part in the scandal, was replaced as Oceania president by David Chung of Papua New Guinea at their confederation's congress on Saturday.

Temarii is currently banned for 12 months but, like Adamu, has appealed the decision.