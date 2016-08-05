Galatasaray set Liverpool ultimatum over Lucas Leiva

Galatasaray have given Liverpool until Monday to make a decision over whether they are willing to sell Lucas Leiva.

The Istanbul giants are keen to lure the Brazilian midfielder away from Anfield and seemed close to signing the 29-year-old after agreeing terms with the Premier League side.

However, Liverpool are now having second thoughts and have delayed a final decision over Lucas' future at the club.

Galatasaray have no intention of waiting any longer, though, and are ready to turn their attention elsewhere if Liverpool do not make a decision over the next few days.

"We have an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Lucas, but they are having second thoughts because of a number of recent injuries," Galatasaray board member Levent Nazifoglu said at a news conference.

"We will until Monday to see what happens. We will look at other options if the deal is not done by then."

Galatasaray have lined up Hertha Berlin midfielder Tolga Cigerci as a potential alternative and have already tabled a formal offer for the 24-year-old.

"We have made an offer for Cigerci. We are waiting for their answer," Nazifoglu added.