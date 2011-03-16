Galaxy get off to winning start at Seattle
By app
SEATTLE - The L.A. Galaxy got off to a winning start to the new MLS season with a 1-0 victory at the Seattle Sounders in the North American league's opening game on Tuesday.
A long range strike from Brazilian midfielder Juninho in the 58th minute was all that seperated the two teams on a rainy night at Qwest Field.
The Sounders, who released Swiss striker Blaise Nkufo just hours before kickoff, created plenty of chances after falling behind but lacked a killer touch in front of goal.
Galaxy's former England midfielder David Beckham played the full 90 minutes on the wet artificial surface in front of a 36,000 crowd.
