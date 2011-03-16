Galaxy get off to winning start at Seattle

A long range strike from Brazilian midfielder Juninho in the 58th minute was all that seperated the two teams on a rainy night at Qwest Field.

The Sounders, who released Swiss striker Blaise Nkufo just hours before kickoff, created plenty of chances after falling behind but lacked a killer touch in front of goal.

Galaxy's former England midfielder David Beckham played the full 90 minutes on the wet artificial surface in front of a 36,000 crowd.