Gallas fumes at France omission

The former Arsenal and Chelsea defender impressed during Spurs' debut Champions League adventure last season, but was not included in the squad for France’s Euro 2012 qualifier against Belarus and friendlies against Ukraine and Poland and has grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of international recognition.

“When I saw that I had returned to my top level, I thought [Blanc] would recall me. It was said that the best would be selected and I think this season I was one of the best French players in my position,” Gallas told L’Equipe.

'Well if it's like that... I have drawn a line under my international career."

The 33-year-old has not featured for the France team since their humiliating exit in last summer’s World Cup in South Africa, and has recognised that it may be his performances in that competition that have affected his chances of a recall.

“We made decisions that were wrong, but at the time we were in a bubble, we were oblivious. This image haunts me and I know it will pursue me,” he said.

“I've had 16 years at the top level and one decision, one mistake has screwed up everything.”

By Matt Maltby