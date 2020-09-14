Gallery: Sundowns celebrating treble success after Nedbank Cup triumph

Mamelodi Sundowns finished the 2019-20 campaign with the season treble after clinching the Nedbank Cup trophy on Saturday evening.

Pitso Mosimane’s men were crowned Nedbank Cup champions after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium through a late goal from Gaston Sirino.

Their triumph in the Nedbank Cup saw the Tshwane giant complete the season treble, having already won the Telkom Knockout Cup and Absa Premiership title, respectively.

<span style="color: #ff0000;"><a style="color: #ff0000;" href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/sundowns-crowned-nedbank-cup-champions-complete-treble/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Take a look at an image gallery of Sundowns' triumph:</strong></a></span>

[caption id="attachment_145395" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1960.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145395" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1960-845x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="727" /></a> Tebogo Langerman and Motjeka Madisa of Mamelodi Sundowns took their medals during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145394" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1942.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145394" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1942-1024x685.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="401" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns players took their medals during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145393" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1939.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145393" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1939-1024x655.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="384" /></a> Lebohang Maboe, Ricardo Nascimento and Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns took their medals during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145392" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1928.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145392" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1928-1024x645.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="378" /></a> Thembinkosi Mangai, assistant referee, Akhona Makalima, Fourth official Lufuno Nemagovhani, Match Commissioner, Referee, Jelly Chavani and Emmanuel De Sani, assistant referee during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145391" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1850.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145391" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1850-719x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="855" /></a> Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns won Man of the match during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145366" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS2002.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145366" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS2002-1024x639.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="374" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145367" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS2021.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145367" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS2021-801x1024.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="767" /></a> Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a victory with teammates during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS2023-e1599986391714.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-145368" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS2023-1024x715.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="419" /></a>

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1915-e1599984816190.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-145384" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1915-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="400" /></a>

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1998-e1599986356172.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-145365" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1998-1024x640.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="375" /></a>

[caption id="attachment_145364" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1990.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145364" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1990-1024x659.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="386" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145363" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1980.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145363" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1980-1024x814.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="477" /></a> Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns receive a trophy from Khensani Nobanda ,Group Executive Marketing and Communications at Nedbank during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145362" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1857.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145362" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1857-1024x783.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="459" /></a> Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns won Man of the match during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145361" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1757.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145361" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1757-1024x597.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="350" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145360" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1753.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145360" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1753-1024x579.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="339" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145359" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1743.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145359" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1743-1024x565.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="331" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145353" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1538.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145353" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1538-1024x546.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="320" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1497-e1599984575481.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-145352" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1497-1024x820.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="480" /></a>

[caption id="attachment_145358" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1697.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145358" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1697-1024x539.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="316" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1673-e1599983213787.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-145357" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1673-1024x627.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="367" /></a>

[caption id="attachment_145356" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1617.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145356" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1617-1024x610.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="357" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1596-e1599944578186.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-145355" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1596-1024x614.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="360" /></a>

[caption id="attachment_145354" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1550.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145354" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1550-1024x605.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="354" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_145351" align="alignnone" width="600"]<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1397.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-145351" src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B20ILSS1397-1024x587.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="344" /></a> Mamelodi Sundowns players and Mzwanele Mahashe of Bloemfontein Celtic dejected during the 2020 Nedbank Cup final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix[/caption]