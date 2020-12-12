Gallery: Zinnbauer leads Pirates to MTN8 glory

View a gallery from Orlando Pirates’ 2-1 victory over a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final on Saturday evening to pick up their first trophy since 2014.

Pirates went behind early on in the encounter as Siphelele Luthuli capitalised on a defensive error to smash his side in the lead, but Deon Hotto equalised for the Sea Robbers just before the break.

Josef Zinnbauer’s side then were handed a massive advantage as Ronald Pfumbidzai was given his marching orders for hauling down Thembinkhosi Lorch in the box, with the winger dusting himself off to score the winning goal.