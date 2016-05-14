Galliani: Ibrahimovic too expensive for Serie A

AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be too expensive to return to Serie A, but will not rule out a possible deal.

Sweden international Ibrahimovid will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires and reports have seen him linked with a move back to San Siro, as well as possible switches to the United States or the Premier League.

Galliani accepts that any attempt to sign Ibrahimovic - who set a new record of 38 goals in a single Ligue 1 season after scoring twice in PSG's final league game against Nantes on Saturday - will be hampered by his wage demands.

But 71-year-old Galliani, who has been put under pressure by frustrated Milan fan groups in recent weeks, stopped short of ruling out Ibrahimovic's return.

"Ibra has wages that are incompatible with the Italian market, but we'll see," he told Mediaset Premium.

"He is still very fond of Milan, but I more or less know that he has some offers from from Asia, America and Europe. We'll see, we'll see."

Galliani went on to stress that talks will be held with Liverpool over the future of Mario Balotelli.

The 25-year-old returned to San Siro on loan for the season but has scored just once in Serie A action during a campaign which has been blighted by injuries and poor form.

"At the moment, Balotelli is on a straight loan," he said. "We'll have the chance to talk about it with Liverpool and, once the season is over, we'll see what needs to be done.

"During the summer there will be plenty of chances to talk with Liverpool."