Galliani to stay at Milan, claims Berlusconi

Vice-president Galliani claimed on Friday that he would be stepping away from San Siro due to his reputation being "seriously damaged" by ongoing turmoil at the Serie A giants.

Reports had suggested that Berlusconi's daughter, Barbara, would assume day-to-day control of running club affairs.

Rumours of a rift between the pair have been rife in recent times, with a poor start to the Serie A season only serving to increase the pressure on the hierarchy.

Milan sit 13th in the Serie A table, already 20 points behind reigning champions Juventus, and they have slumped down the division following a run of just three wins from their first 13 games.

However, Berlusconi now expects Galliani to prolong his 27-year association with Milan after a reported four-hour meeting on Friday.

"Serenity has returned to AC Milan. Adriano Galliani will remain in his position," Berlusconi told ANSA.

Galliani himself refused to confirm Berlusconi's claim as the squad departed for Catania ahead of Sunday's Serie A clash.

He told the club's official website: "It is not up to me to comment on the words of president Berlusconi."

Meanwhile, Stephan El Shaarawy is included in Massimiliano Allegri's squad for the trip to Sardinia and could make his first appearance since September after a foot injury.