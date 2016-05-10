Galtier ready for Saint-Etienne exit

Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier is ready for a new challenge and will assess different offers, including those from the Premier League.

Galtier, 49, has been linked with numerous clubs in the English top flight, including Everton and Swansea City.

In charge of Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne since 2009, Galtier said it was time for fresh opportunities away from his homeland.

"I'm ready for a challenge in a major championship and to fight for the top places," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Serie A is a great championship and I already speak some of the language.

"But I will also assess carefully the offers from Spain, Germany or England."

Saint-Etienne sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table and have managed a top-five finish in each of their last three seasons.

Galtier claims the club are capable of replicating what Leicester City managed by remarkably winning the Premier League, but it is likely to be without him at the helm.

"We must always aspire to do more but at almost 50, I think that I also chose this profession to know new countries and new experiences," he said.

Galtier added: "We must be very clear. I wonder if, after seven years, I have already given everything."

Saint-Etienne finish their season at home to sixth-placed Lille, who are a point behind them, on Saturday.