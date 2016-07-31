Gameiro: Atletico Madrid were my first choice

Kevin Gameiro says he always wanted to join Atletico Madrid despite attracting the interest of Barcelona prior to his move from Sevilla.

The 29-year-old was long linked with a move to Barca, but ultimately signed for Atletico on Saturday, agreeing a four-year contract with Luciano Vietto heading to Sevilla on loan as part of the deal.

After scoring 29 goals in all competitions last season and winning three straight Europa League crowns with his former club, Gameiro set his sights on LaLiga and Champions League glory as he was unveiled to supporters on Sunday.

"In my head, it was all clear," the Frenchman added, "I wanted to join Atletico from the beginning and I am confident of good times ahead. I have signed a four-year deal and am optimistic about the future.

"There is always pressure, but that can be a good thing. I will just play my game and I will score many goals here.

"Diego Simeone has shown that he knows my qualities and that he wants me in the squad. I like his outlook too.

"He knows what I can offer. I think I can adapt and become more aggressive. I like spontaneity and he also wants to win every game. We will sit down and talk when the squad get back from Australia.

"I'm here to win titles; the Champions League and LaLiga. I'm really looking forward to the season ahead. This is a great club and can't wait to challenge for the league title and Champions League this season – I would love to win a trophy."

Gameiro was also questioned about Atletico's interest in former striker Diego Costa – now of Chelsea – and said it was clear his new team had made their choice.

"The most important thing is that I'm talking to you," he said. "The club chose me and I will give my all.

"The important thing is that I'm at a club that has chosen me and I'll do everything I can to win every game for the team and for the supporters."