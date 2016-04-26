Gameiro plays down Barcelona link

Sevilla forward Kevin Gameiro has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to La Liga champions Barcelona, though he did leave the door open to a potential switch in the future.

Gameiro is having his best season as a Sevilla player, with his team-best 16 goals helping the Spanish club up to seventh in the league.

The 28-year-old's exploits in Seville have reportedly alerted La Liga leaders Barca, but the former Paris Saint-Germain player insisted he is happy at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

"Barcelona? I still have two years left at Sevilla," Gameiro told RTL's Club Liza when asked about the rumours.

"I am calm and happy at Sevilla. People love me in Seville, it's good for me for my qualities. I want to get more done with this group.

"This club has given me a lot of confidence and I'm only thinking about giving my best at Sevilla.

"We'll see what happens later?"

Gameiro and two-time defending Europa League champions Sevilla travel to Shakhtar Donetsk for the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday.