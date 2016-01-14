Garber on Drogba: 'We're hopeful he's back in uniform'

BALTIMORE — It's been a week since L'Equipe reported that Montreal Impact striker Didier Drogba would retire to join Chelsea's coaching staff, but no official announcement has come yet.

MLS commissioner Don Garber told the media at Thursday's MLS SuperDraft that he's still in the dark about the former Chelsea star's intentions, but he's hopeful the 37-year-old will be back in 2016.

"The most recent discussion as you saw on Twitter is that he hasn’t decided to retire, but it’s an ongoing situation and I just don’t have an update for you right now," Garber said. "Everyone is entitled to end their career when they're ready to but he is under contract and we’re hopeful he’s back in uniform and ready to play."

Garber was referring to Drogba's response on Twitter to the L'Equipe report, in which he said: "Lovely to receive these messages but I have not yet announced my retirement & am still in discussion with @impactmontreal about my future."

The Ivorian took MLS by storm during his half season in the league, scoring 11 goals in 11 regular season games.

"Didier was just incredibly exciting and did a lot of great things for the Impact," Garber said. "He brought some excitement to the league and I’m sure fans in Montreal will never forget that."