Garcia backs misfiring Roma striker Dzeko to come good

Roma coach Rudi Garcia is "not at all worried" about Edin Dzeko's barren run, insisting the misfiring striker will start scoring again soon.

Dzeko's scoreless run extended to eight matches in all competitions for Roma, who consolidated top spot in Serie A with a 3-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international striker - recruited from Manchester City on an initial season-long loan in August - has not scored since Roma defeated Italian champions Juventus two months ago, but Garcia has thrown his support behind the embattled frontman.

"The goals will come for Edin – I'm not at all worried about that," said Garcia, whose Roma stayed two points clear of Napoli at the summit.

"He needed time to find his rhythm again after a spell on the sidelines through injury and that's why I left him on for the full 90 minutes tonight.

"It will help him get his energy back and be first to the ball – even just a centimetre ahead – and stick it away.

"Dzeko is an all-round player and he showed that today. He does more than just score; he helps his team-mates to play as well with his first-time lay-offs.

"Playing like he is, he'll soon be back among the goals. He just needs to keep calm."