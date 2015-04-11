Garcia: De Rossi will play through pain barrier

Italy international De Rossi has been featuring despite suffering with a fractured vertebra.

Head coach Garcia says that the issue has not been unduly affecting the midfielder's performance and stated he will continue to give his all for the cause.

"De Rossi has had this small fracture of a vertebra for the last three weeks," he said.

"De Rossi has to deal with the pain and he'll give his all for the cause as he always does. I'm not worried."

Having struggled for form at the turn of the year, Roma have found some momentum with back-to-back Serie A victories against Cesena and Napoli.

Roma players last month were subject to protests from the Stadio Olimpico faithful after a 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina saw them crash out of the UEFA Europa League.

But Garcia, whose men are second and seven points ahead of fourth-placed Fiorentina, believes the club's supporters are now back on side.

"I look at the fans' protests like a lovers' tiff," he added. "You get things like that when two sides love each other.

"I live in the dressing room and I know there's love felt between the players and the fans."

Roma can firm their Champions League hopes by picking up three points from their trip to Torino on Sunday and Garcia suggested he may spring a few tactical surprises.

"We don't play every game the same way as we did against Napoli," he said. "We adapt and change according to our opponents.

"So at times we'll see Roma bossing possession and at other times playing a more counter-attacking game. What matters is the result and that depends on how well you perform and how you approach the game."