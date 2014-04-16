Garcia happy to wait on Roma contract talks

Garcia was hired as Roma head coach in the close-season after leaving his previous role at Lille, and has proved to be a success at Stadio Olimpico with the club still harbouring an outside chance of lifting the Serie A title.

After a superb debut campaign, Roma are thought to be keen on tying Garcia to a long-term contract, but the 50-year-old revealed talks will not begin until the present campaign reaches a conclusion.

"I've said it already, I am very happy here (in Rome)," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I have decided alongside Roma executives to speak to the club at the end of the season and not before."

Roma currently trail leaders Juventus by eight points in Serie A and, with just five games remaining, it seems inevitable Roma will have to settle for a runners-up berth, though they welcome the Turin side to the Olimpico in May.

But Garcia believes the club can class the season as a success regardless of the destination of the title.

He added: "The most important victory for me has been to have put a smile back on our fans' faces.

"They are delighted and proud of their team. This is the merit of everyone involved. The atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico has been fantastic.

"The fusion and unity between the players and the fans is what truly gives me the biggest satisfaction."