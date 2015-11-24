Garcia hints he could end career at Roma

Roma coach Rudi Garcia believes he could remain with the club for the rest of his coaching career but refused to rule out leading the France national team in the future.

Garcia took charge at Roma in 2013 after leaving Lille, who he led to a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in 2010-11.

The Frenchman has been largely successful at the Stadio OIimpico, securing second-place finishes in his first two seasons.

Roma are just three points behind leaders Inter in the Serie A table and in an interview with L'Equipe, Garcia said: "Could I be here for 25 years? I've thought about it, but it's complicated in football.

"I work as if I'm going to finish my career here, 24 hours a day. I'm at Roma, I don't see myself at another club."

Asked about potentially becoming France coach, Garcia added: "I spoke with [Didier] Deschamps when he went to coach France, and it's a different job. I need to see my players every day, I'm not ready.

"But this job eats you physically, so if one day I need a lighter pace then why not?"