Garcia: Juve clash will not define season

Unbeaten Roma travel to Turin in second place in the table, having slipped five points behind leaders Juve after the reigning champions reeled off nine straight league wins before the mid-campaign break.



Garcia's side began 2013-14 in stunning fashion, winning their first 10 games, but five draws in their last seven outings have seen them drop off the pace.

Defeat on Sunday would extend Roma's deficit to eight points, but Garcia believes the race for the Scudetto will still be very much on regardless of the result at Juventus Stadium.

"Tomorrow's game won't tell us which team is better - both sides have their strengths and weaknesses," said the Frenchman.

"It's always important to win, but whatever happens tomorrow we still have half the season left to play.

"We'll go to Turin with the aim of winning because that's what we do regardless of the opposition and the stadium.

"Everyone expects us to get beaten tomorrow so we've got everything to gain and nothing to lose."

Roma have already beaten Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter - placed third, fourth and fifth respectively - this season, and Garcia believes this record stands them in good stead for their test in Turin.

"I'd jump at the chance of being able to play games like this every week," he added.

"We have a good record against the big teams this season - it will be interesting to see how we respond tomorrow.

"What matters is that we leave the field with our heads held high knowing we did everything possible to win."