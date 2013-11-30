Garcia motivated by Roma president's praise

Pallotta has likened Garcia to Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson who recently retired as the club's manager after transforming them into a global superpower.



While Pallotta does not expect Roma to become a title-winning machine under Garcia, like United under Ferguson, the president believed the Frenchman could be in the job on a long-term basis like the legendary Scot was at Old Trafford.



"It's something which motivates you to do better," Garcia said of Pallotta's comments.



"This motivates us to do even better for Roma, which must be the priority. I'm happy to be here for now and to work here.



"I've got a good relationship with the club and the players. Working in a quality and honest environment is the most important thing.



"It's always important to have good relationships and that is the case here."



After winning their first 10 games of the Serie A season, Roma have drawn their past three matches to relinquish top spot.



And Garcia is fully aware that their quest to return to the winners' circle will not be made any easier by their next opponents Atalanta despite the fact they are in 10th place and have only won one of their past five league games.



"Bergamo is traditionally a tough place to go," he said.



"The situation is similar to the one we faced ahead of Udinese, because Atalanta are a team that play well at home and always get results.



"We'll play our own game, as ever - we'll go there to win the match.



"I have confidence in my players, they're right up for it, we're hungry and want to play well. I'm relaxed, so are the players, and above all they're motivated, just like their coach."