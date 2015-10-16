Garcia praises Bosnia as Dzeko returns

Roma head coach Rudi Garcia praised Bosnia-Herzegovina as he confirmed the return of forward Edin Dzeko to his squad to face Empoli on Saturday.

The former Manchester City striker has not featured since suffering a knee injury in last month's 5-1 victory over Carpi.

The 29-year-old did not play in either of his country's crucial fixtures against Wales and Cyprus, despite being called up to the squad, as they made the Euro 2016 qualification play-offs.

Garcia was thrilled to see Dzeko unused during the international break and spoke of his return to fitness after he was included in the 24-man party for the Empoli game.

"I have to say that Bosnia managed him very well," said Garcia.

"He was not ready to play and he didn't. He might have come on during the second game, but in the end he didn't.

"On Friday he trained with the group for the whole session. He is rediscovering his fitness and starting to play without fear again."

Roma sit fourth in the Serie A table, having only lost one of their first seven games, but Garcia warned his players not to take the threat of 16th-placed Empoli lightly.

The former Lille boss continued: "We have to be ready for the game and we must not underestimate Empoli.

"They defeated Sassuolo when they were unbeaten and also got a draw against Napoli, so there is quality in their collective play.

"Our objective on Saturday is to continue the winning streak we began with victories over Carpi and Palermo."

Leandro Castan and Antonio Rudiger were included along with Dzeko in the matchday squad, although Francesco Totti and Kevin Strootman are still out.