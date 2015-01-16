Garcia rules out Destro exit amid Milan rumours

Roma head coach Rudi Garcia has no intention of letting striker Mattia Destro depart Stadio Olimpico during the January transfer window.

Italy international Destro has found playing time hard to come by at Roma this season and has started just seven of Roma's 18 Serie A matches, scoring four times.

Subsequently, the former Siena man has been linked with an exit during January and speculation has suggested Milan are interested in striking a deal.

However, Garcia is adamant that Destro is not for sale and stated he will be important in Roma's assault on the Serie A title in the second half of the campaign.

"Mattia Destro is vital, he'll score goals for us," he said.

"I'm counting on him for the second half of the season. My squad has been specially constructed to deal with all the commitments we have during the season."

Garcia also refused to be drawn on the spat between Roma president James Pallotta and Lazio counterpart Claudio Lotito over the past week.

Lotito is reported to have told Roma to keep the "club's books in order" in reference to a UEFA investigation into their Financial Fair Play regulations.

That drew a strongly worded response from Pallotta and Garcia insists Roma will not back away from the argument.

"Lotito? I don't want to waste time on that," he added.

"The directors have already responded. We won't back down, not even an inch."

Roma sit three points adrift of leaders Juventus and could go level by winning at Palermo on Saturday, as Massimiliano Allegri's side do not play until Sunday.

And Garcia wants to see an improvement in Roma's away form at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

"I expect the players to always give 100 per cent and to have the same ambitions as their coach," he said. "We need to give everything until the last second to get the three points against Palermo.

"Away from home we need to make up for lost points so we go to Palermo to win."