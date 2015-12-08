Garcia treating crucial BATE clash like a derby

Roma coach Rudi Garcia says Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash with BATE is akin to a derby match.

Garcia's men are second in Group E, level on points with Bayer Leverkusen, behind Barcelona - who have already clinched top spot.

The Serie A club have the edge due to their better head-to-head record against the German side and will progress providing they match Leverkusen's result against Barca.

And ahead of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, Garcia said: "I'm only thinking about winning, and tomorrow [Wednesday] we'll win.

"There's nothing else to say or do, we can't rely on a draw between Barcelona and Bayer. That's not the right attitude.

"We must have a fierce desire. These qualification games don't come along very often for this club, and we want to have more in the future.

"We have to show on the pitch that 11 wolves will start, three more can come on, and there will be 18 on the bench including all the staff to make sure we achieve our first goal of the season, which is qualifying for the knock-out stages.

"I expect everyone to be pulling in the same direction. We'll show that our hunger for victory has no equal. Tomorrow is like a derby, you don't play it, you win it."

Garcia will be able to welcome back attacker Mohamed Salah, who has been out of action since November 8 because of an ankle injury.

The Frenchman added: "Mohamed Salah is fine and is ready to play against BATE, but not for the whole match."