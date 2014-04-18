Garcia understands Coutinho comparisons

Brazilian playmaker Coutinho scored a priceless winner for the Merseyside club to secure a 3-2 victory over Premier League title rivals Manchester City last Sunday.

The former Inter man has been a bit hit at Anfield since his move from the Milan club in January 2013, with his performances prompting comparisons with former Liverpool star Garcia.

Spaniard Garcia has been impressed with the impact Coutinho has made for Brendan Rodgers' side and can see similarities in their style of play.

"There's a few differences, too, but yeah, I think so. A lot of people are just looking at the No.10 on his shirt and how tall we are!" Garcia told Sky Sports.

"But there's some things we both like to do, such as his dribbling skills.

"He scored a brilliant goal (against City). I think he's been very good. People were maybe having doubts, because of the kind of player he is, but he's got the confidence of the manager now.

"Playing more regularly means he can show the type of player he is, and he's still only 21.

"He has a lot of quality, and knows how to keep the ball, look for the space and to give the accurate pass. Also he's scoring goals, so what more can you expect from a player like that?"