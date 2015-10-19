Garcia urges Roma to 'give everything' against Leverkusen

Rudi Garcia is under no illusions as to the importance of victory when Roma face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Roma have mustered just one point from their opening two Champions League group games so far, having drawn with Barcelona before losing to BATE last time out.

Though Garcia denies Tuesday's meeting at the BayArena will determine their survival in the competition, he has called on his players to "give everything" over the next two matchdays.

"We know that Leverkusen are a very good side," he said. "They have played well in this competition so far and we know that they are highly competitive.

"If we don't get results in the next two games, it will be very, very difficult to progress. We are employing different systems in our games. We don't have to master just one but be tactically flexible. We have to put in a strong performance, then we can get a result.

"There is no point in looking backwards, neither at the BATE loss nor the draw against Barcelona. We now have to win points if we want to go through. A win tomorrow would go a long way. It is not a decisive game, but it will point the way.

"There is no need to underline again the importance of this double-header against Leverkusen. We will have to give everything we have."

Alessandro Florenzi is determined to see Roma deliver a stronger performance after they found themselves 3-0 down to BATE inside half an hour.

"Last year we were in with a shout of qualification right until the end. Tomorrow we want to show what we can do. We need to approach the match with a different attitude to BATE and stay in the game right until the final whistle."

"I'm working to become a great player. I try to do well with both Roma and Italy and hope to benefit the team each time I play," added the 24-year-old, who struck a stunning goal from distance in the 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

"I'm lucky to have two good coaches at Roma and Italy who are able to get the best out of me. I can't stop here. I need to keep working hard and showing what I can do. This is just the beginning for me."