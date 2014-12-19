Garcia wins appeal against two-match ban

Garcia was handed the suspension following an altercation in the tunnel following Roma's 1-0 win at Genoa last Sunday.

The Frenchman was accused of attempting to physically attack at steward at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

However, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed that it had suspended the sanction after the steward in question had reportedly partially withdrawn his statement.

Roma's Greek defender Jose Holebas has also had his one-match ban overturned following an appeal, meaning that he will be able to play as the capital club bid to keep up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus with victory over Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

A €20,000 fine levied against Roma has also been suspended, however, there was no such luck for Genoa forward Diego Perotti, who has seen his appeal against a three-match ban for dissent towards referee Luca Banti rejected.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic's two-match Coppa Italia touchline ban for insulting a match official has been halved. Additionally, the Serb has been fined €5,000.