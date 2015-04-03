Garcia won't risk Totti for Napoli clash

The veteran forward has been suffering with a flexor tendon injury and had been a doubt for the fixture, which sees second welcome fifth.

With Roma still battling to hang onto second place, amid pressure from resurgent Lazio, and Napoli targeting a top-three berth and UEFA Champions League qualification, Garcia will not risk his skipper.

"The Championship won't end after the game against Napoli," explained Garcia, who will also be without Gervinho due to a hamstring injury.

"We will play nine more games and we will need our captain on the pitch. Totti is not in good condition at the moment and therefore I decided not to risk him.

"The positive aspect is that even if Totti and Gervinho are not available, I have still the possibility to choose from six players.

"[Victor] Ibarbo, [Juan] Iturbe, Adem Ljaijc, [Alessandro] Florenzi, [Seydou] Doumbia and the youngster Simone Verde. We will probably play with three strikers, but I haven't decided yet."

Roma trail leaders Juventus by 14 points, having won just three times in the league since the turn of the year.