Garcia would welcome Torres Atletico return

Atleti are said to be in talks with Chelsea with a view to bringing Torres back to his boyhood club.

The Spain international made his name with the Spanish club, where he is a firm fans' favourite due to his prolific spell at the club before his move to Liverpool back in 2007.

Garcia knows all about Torres' qualities, having played alongside the 30-year-old before he moved to England, and hopes to be reunited with the former Atleti captain.

"I speak to him (Torres) a lot and he still feels very strongly about this club," Garcia said.

"His life has been defined by what he experienced here and he is another option just like any other that the media have mentioned. Any great player that can come here will be welcome."

Torres has lost his way since moving to Chelsea in a £50 million move from Liverpool and the arrival of Diego Costa from Atleti has raised further doubts over his future.