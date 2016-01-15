Garde wants 'personal touch' on Villa squad
Aston Villa boss Remi Garde is hoping to add to his squad in the January transfer window.
Remi Garde says he is working very hard to give the Aston Villa squad a "personal touch".
Garde finally won his first game in charge of Villa at the 11th attempt with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in midweek and is now targeting players who can bolster a squad still eight points from safety at the foot of the Premier League.
The Frenchman told the club's official website: "I would like to have my touch - my personal touch on the team.
"It takes time. At the moment, let's say we are at half-time in the window - still two weeks to go. Sometimes it's like in the game - in the last minute you will score a very important goal.
"Let's say that the first two weeks I have worked very hard on that. It's very clear in my mind what I need. Then hopefully I will have it."
Villa named Steve Hollis as their new chairman on Thursday and Garde is hoping the board back his spending plans, adding: "I would like to bring in some players. The board knows exactly what I want. We are working on that for now.
"I know it's very important to strengthen the team. I have said that to the club.
"I have been here for two months. I have assessed the team and players individually - and the collective strengths and weaknesses within the squad.
"For the moment I haven't signed any players - but there are still two weeks to go."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.