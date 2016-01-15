Garde wants 'personal touch' on Villa squad

Remi Garde says he is working very hard to give the Aston Villa squad a "personal touch".

Garde finally won his first game in charge of Villa at the 11th attempt with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in midweek and is now targeting players who can bolster a squad still eight points from safety at the foot of the Premier League.

The Frenchman told the club's official website: "I would like to have my touch - my personal touch on the team.

"It takes time. At the moment, let's say we are at half-time in the window - still two weeks to go. Sometimes it's like in the game - in the last minute you will score a very important goal.

"Let's say that the first two weeks I have worked very hard on that. It's very clear in my mind what I need. Then hopefully I will have it."

Villa named Steve Hollis as their new chairman on Thursday and Garde is hoping the board back his spending plans, adding: "I would like to bring in some players. The board knows exactly what I want. We are working on that for now.

"I know it's very important to strengthen the team. I have said that to the club.

"I have been here for two months. I have assessed the team and players individually - and the collective strengths and weaknesses within the squad.

"For the moment I haven't signed any players - but there are still two weeks to go."