Garde: We all know PSG will be champions

The two teams clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday with PSG, second on 32 points, three behind their visitors but able to reclaim top spot on goal difference if they win.

"The game is important but it is not crucial. We won't have to draw any conclusions after the match," Garde told a news conference.

"There is a good chance we already know who the champions will be though we are among those who want to bother them as long as we can.

"Yes, we will try. We are just here for that - trying to annoy them."

Despite being top for weeks, Lyon travel to PSG as underdogs after the Qatari-backed club won their last two games 4-0 - at home to Evian and at Valenciennes.

"We do not even think about fighting with PSG for the title. Paris scare us," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

"It would be an offence to [coach] Carlo Ancelotti and [sports director] Leonardo not to be scared by a team who win their games away 4-0."

PSG were widely expected to win the French league last season but were beaten to the title by unheralded Montpellier.

Seven-times French champions Lyon will be without injured midfielders Clement Grenier and Yoann Gourcuff for Sunday's game.

They will also miss forward Alexandre Lacazette, who picked up a thigh problem in the 1-1 home draw against strugglers Nancy on Wednesday.

Right-back Anthony Reveillere, who was also replaced after injury against Nancy, is doubtful.