Jurgen Klopp denies Liverpool interest in Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale

Former Red Paul Ince said that Liverpool would do well to look at signing Welsh star Bale.

But Klopp, who was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool's match against Sporting Lisbon, didn't agree.

"Bale is a Real Madrid player and if he leaves it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages," he said.

"He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot, but it is not about him. You have to create a team. A team is not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together.

"Liverpool is a long-term project. The team is really good. Will there be difficult situations? Probably.

"There would be if we bring in a new player, or two or three. I didn't say we won't do anything, it is going to be a big window for sure, but people don't think about the people who are already in."

Bale's future is in serious doubt, but it seems most clubs are reluctant to meet his demands, despite Madrid's best efforts to force him out.

With the serious injury to Marco Ansensio, sustained in a friendly against Arsenal, Zinedine Zidane may have to think twice about keeping the 30-year-old around.

