Gareth Bale says he was made a scapegoat and isn’t happy at Real Madrid despite return to team

The Wales international came close to leaving the club over the summer before his move to Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning collapsed late on.

Bale has started all three league games so far, scoring two goals and providing one assist, despite his rocky relationship with Real Madrid boss Zidane.

But the 30-year-old remains unhappy with the situation and expects more upheaval to come his way in the near future.

"I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it's not all fully fair,” he told Sky Sports.

"Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team.

"I wouldn't say I'm playing happy but I'm playing. When I'm playing I'm professional and I'm always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country.

"I'm sure there'll be plenty more turbulence, to be honest. I suppose it's something you'll have to speak to Real Madrid about and it's between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion."

He added: "Coming back to pre-season I just kept my head down and I know there was a lot of talk, with people saying the good, bad, or whatever they wanted.

"It wasn't the worst time of my career. It hasn't been ideal but I know how to deal with it and it's about keeping your head down.

"You get rewarded with the work you put in and I've started the season well and did a good pre-season, even if that hasn't been the case with the number of games.

"Things in football can turn quickly and it's just a matter of time."

