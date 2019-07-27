Gary Holt delighted with Livingston’s Betfred Cup form

Gary Holt declared ‘job done’ after Livingston cruised into the last 16 of the Betfred Cup with a 5-0 demolition of Berwick Rangers.

Ricki Lamie and Craig Sibbald both helped themselves to doubles against Rangers, while Alan Lithgow rippled the net with a towering header.

The hosts also hit the crossbar through Lithgow and came up against an inspired Sean Brennan between the sticks for Rangers.

Holt accepted that the scoreline could have been more handsome, but hailed the professionalism of his players following a result which saw them progress as one of the four best group winners, ensuring they will be seeded in Sunday’s draw.

Holt said: “It’s one of those games where we were in a no-win situation. We were expected to win and score goals.

“We asked our players to win, top the group and score a minimum of four goals. So, I’ve said to the players: ‘job done’.

“Overall, I thought we were brilliant and clinical when we needed to be.

“We are only four weeks into the season but we have shown professionalism, a terrific attitude and I can’t ask for more.

“This four-game spell has been competitive and the players have taken on board how we’re trying to play.”

Berwick, still reeling from their relegation to the Lowland League last term, have now lost 13 consecutive matches without scoring – conceding an eye-watering 50 goals in the process.

Nevertheless, boss Ian Little was proud of his players’ efforts in West Lothian, particularly in light of a nightmare start to proceedings.

Little added: “It was tough to concede after a minute. I was thinking it could have been a lot worse – we could have collapsed. But we regrouped and did quite well until the boys tired at the end.”