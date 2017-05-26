Gattuso completes AC Milan return

Gennaro Gattuso has completed his return to AC Milan as the club's new Primavera boss.

The 39-year-old left Milan in 2012, joining Sion to continue his playing career before becoming player-manager at the Swiss side.

He also enjoyed coaching spells at Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa, having left the latter this month following their relegation from Serie B.

Gattuso had already claimed to be heading back to San Siro – where he won two Serie A titles – and Milan have now announced he has signed a two-year deal as Primavera coach.

"I am so happy to have received this offer from sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and from the club," said Gattuso.

"I am coming back home after five years and I am ready to face this new challenge with the same dedication and grit which have always distinguished me, trying to instil all the players with the values needed to wear the red and black shirt."