Gattuso didn't have 'slightest thought' of AC Milan resignation

Gennaro Gattuso did not think about resigning as AC Milan coach following their 3-0 defeat to Verona on Sunday, the Italian giants insist.

Milan appointed Gattuso following the dismissal of Vincenzo Montella late in November and the former midfielder has overseen just two wins in his first five matches at the helm.

After a dramatic 2-2 draw against bottom side Benevento, whose goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored a 95th-minute equaliser, and a 2-0 Europa League loss to Rijeka, the ship appeared to be steadied with back-to-back victories over Bologna and Verona, the latter in the Coppa Italia.

But the weekend defeat at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi saw familiar frustrations resurface and led to rumours a livid Gattuso, angered by Milan's lack of response to falling behind, threatened to resign.

The club announced on Monday that the underperforming players were being taken on an intensive training camp until further notice.

In a round-up of press coverage on their official website a day later, Milan responded to the reports about the coach's future by stating: "Rino Gattuso did not have the slightest thought of resigning.

"As early as [Monday] afternoon it was not only perceived but also understood that these social media claims were completely false.

"Milan must fight and must start again as soon as possible. At Casa Milan [on Monday], the club and the coach worked hard to plan the work during the training camp and analysed ways to get out of this difficult moment.

"Everyone at the club is motivated and committed on this front."