Gattuso slams 'embarrassing' Milan after Verona defeat

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has described his side's 3-0 humbling against Verona on Sunday as "embarrassing".

Antonio Caracciolo, Moise Kean and Daniel Bessa were all on target as Verona sealed just a third league win of the season to leave the Rossoneri a whopping 18 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Gattuso had overseen two consecutive victories in the past week – including a 3-0 Coppa Italia triumph over Verona on Wednesday – to seemingly steady the ship, but defeat at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi has lurched their season back into crisis mode.

Their misery was compounded in stoppage time when, after a VAR review, Suso was shown a red card for a late challenge on Daniele Verde.

"For 25 minutes, the team created a great deal, then paid for the first chance," he told Mediaset Premium.

"I think the second goal created the real drama, as we lost our heads there.

Full-time at the Bentegodi / Fischio finale 3-0 December 17, 2017

"We changed the marking between [Ricardo] Rodriguez and [Davide] Calabria, but until the opening goal we played some good football. As often happens, we lost our way at the first sign of difficulty.

"It was embarrassing, we have to look forward. It'd be easier to say that off the field issues affected us, but the players are receiving their wages on time, the club has made its presence felt, there are no locker-room issues.

"We have to work out why we play well and look ready to score, but after the first hiccup we don't react, or if we do react, it's in a chaotic fashion with no organisation. I don't like this."