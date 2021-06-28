Gavin Hunt linked with Zambian Champions Zanaco

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been linked with a shock move to six times Zambian Champions Zanaco FC, according to reports.

Hunt has been without a job since parting ways with Amakhosi and has since been linked to the likes of Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants, respectively.

According to ZamFoot, Hunt will now join the Zambian outfit as their new head coach ahead of the new season.

The 57-year-year will take over the helm from Chris Kaunda after the club put him on administrative leave due to poor results, as well as Robin Munsaka, who was in charge for their last three games of the campaign where they sealed their Caf Champions League spot after they finished second in the league.

“Yes, it’s a done deal. He is arriving in the country today and he will meet with the board,” an insider for the publication was quoted on the ZamFoot website said.

The ZamFoot source also confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs coach was expected to travel from South African to Lusaka, Zambia on Monday afternoon to meet with the Zanco board.