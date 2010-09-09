Gekas latest to quit international scene

"After some long thinking I have decided to stop playing for the national team, due to certain special conditions created within the squad and which I have made known to those responsible for the team," the 30-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker wrote on his blog.

"I want to wish success to Greece and my team-mates and thank everyone."

He is the third player to quit the national team over the past month after club team mate Yiannis Amanatidis and Liverpool defender Sotiris Kyrgiakos.

Gekas, who has scored 20 goals in 52 international appearances, played in both of Greece's first two matches of their Euro 2012 Group F qualifying campaign against Georgia and Croatia.

